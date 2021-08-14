Bridget Frey Sells 14,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $770,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after buying an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

