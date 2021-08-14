Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $676,742.88 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $676,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,192 shares in the company, valued at $62,069,351.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total transaction of $726,114.69.

On Thursday, May 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $626,010.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49.

Shares of MPWR opened at $464.85 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

