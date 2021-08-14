Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.70 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$51.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$43.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.13. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

