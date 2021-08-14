FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FTC Solar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

FTC Solar stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $29,007,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $11,476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $6,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $4,613,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

