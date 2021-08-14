D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $134,000 in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $416.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

