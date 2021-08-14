CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,757 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CURO Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $682.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.99. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,543,329.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,928.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock valued at $18,862,558. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

