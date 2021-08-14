D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth $93,957,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MODV shares. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

ModivCare stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $184.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

