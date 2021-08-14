D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 97,836 Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,836 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

