D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $215,000 in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALG opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $350,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,008. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

