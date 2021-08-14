Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 22,950 Shares of Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $1,119,300.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $934,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $28.32 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alector by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 27.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alector by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,323,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Alector by 19.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

