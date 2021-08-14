Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Beyond Air in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

