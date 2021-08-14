Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,117,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,115,000 after buying an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,616,000 after buying an additional 284,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,494,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,720,000 after buying an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,234,000 after buying an additional 63,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

