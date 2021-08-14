Morgan Stanley Has $14.68 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 85.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $14,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $146.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

