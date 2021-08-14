Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Photronics were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $819.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.