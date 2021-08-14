Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $21,209,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $8,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Integer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Integer by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integer by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,446 shares of company stock worth $1,322,815. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.35.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

