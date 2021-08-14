Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $57.76 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

