Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 204,862 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $15.14 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

