Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Quidel worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 330,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after acquiring an additional 117,609 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quidel by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after acquiring an additional 139,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

