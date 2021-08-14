Morgan Stanley Has $15.35 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,407 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

