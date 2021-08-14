Head to Head Analysis: Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) versus Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lannett and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lannett currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lannett and Summit Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $545.74 million 0.34 -$33.37 million $1.07 4.23 Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 38.18 -$52.70 million ($0.75) -10.56

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -38.24% 9.28% 1.97% Summit Therapeutics -430.74% -104.75% -63.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.4% of Lannett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lannett beats Summit Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.