SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.82.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

