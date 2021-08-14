Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.