TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a growth of 2,385.4% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TD during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TD by 568.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TD during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TD by 33.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of TD during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TD alerts:

Shares of GLG stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. TD has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.