iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
