iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $25.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,933 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 35.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $14,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

