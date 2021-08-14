Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $102,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

