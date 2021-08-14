Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

LUV opened at $50.41 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

