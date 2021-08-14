Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.
IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
