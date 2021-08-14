Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRT. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.