Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

