Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Get Paysafe alerts:

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Paysafe has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,184,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.