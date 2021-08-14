International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $672.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in International Money Express by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Money Express by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

