Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,302 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $4,636,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $26,373,217. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

