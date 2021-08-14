Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $417,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,238 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $118.40 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.