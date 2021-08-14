Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Wave Life Sciences worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WVE. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WVE. Mizuho increased their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $325.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

