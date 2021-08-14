Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FGBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

