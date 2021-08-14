Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.88.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.21 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$247.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million.

In related news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

