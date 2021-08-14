Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

