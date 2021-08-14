Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for GoHealth, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.

GOCO has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Truist cut their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

