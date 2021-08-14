Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By Wedbush

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.85).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

VRDN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $461,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

