GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

GOCO opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

