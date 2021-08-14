Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $613.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.