BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 170.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 694,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 218,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 164,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

