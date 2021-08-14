18,176 Shares in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Veritone as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 7.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VERI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36. Veritone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritone Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

