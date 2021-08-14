Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 818 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT opened at $191.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.25. American National Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $193.81.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.