Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $461,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,461 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

