Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $12,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $7,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $7,733,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $7,418,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $6,276,000.

Shares of DTOCU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

