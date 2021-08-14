Financial Comparison: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) & Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 2 1 4 0 2.29 Montauk Renewables 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.20%. Montauk Renewables has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.97%. Given Clean Energy Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Energy Fuels is more favorable than Montauk Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -41.02% -1.82% -1.36% Montauk Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Montauk Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and Montauk Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $291.72 million 5.76 -$9.86 million ($0.06) -125.50 Montauk Renewables $100.38 million 13.33 $4.60 million N/A N/A

Montauk Renewables has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clean Energy Fuels.

Summary

Montauk Renewables beats Clean Energy Fuels on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel. The company was founded by T. Boone Pickens and Andrew J. Littlefair in 1996 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc., a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. Its customers for RNG and renewable identification numbers include long-term owner-operators of landfills and livestock farms, investor-owned and municipal electricity utilities, and refiners in the natural gas and refining sectors. Montauk Renewables, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

