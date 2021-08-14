Alexander Conrad Sells 5,600 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LFUS opened at $278.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.55.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 66.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,154,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

