610,345 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 610,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,349,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.