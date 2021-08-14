Royal Bank of Canada Buys 324 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTB opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.