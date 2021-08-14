Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stake Boosted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 133.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Northwest Natural worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 50,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NWN stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

